PADNWS-12-27-22 WEATHER - PHOTO

A truck with an attached snowplow drives down North Fourth Street on Monday, one day after the region’s first white Christmas since 2010.

 MASON BLANFORD | The Sun

Temps return to highs in the 50s this week after a weekend cold wave and two inches of snow — the region’s first white Christmas since 2010.

Today could reach 34 degrees before a Wednesday high of 50. At press time, the Paducah National Weather Service forecasted a smaller cold front Monday evening.

