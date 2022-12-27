Temps return to highs in the 50s this week after a weekend cold wave and two inches of snow — the region’s first white Christmas since 2010.
Today could reach 34 degrees before a Wednesday high of 50. At press time, the Paducah National Weather Service forecasted a smaller cold front Monday evening.
“We’ve had a significant amount of melting, but overnight temps are gonna bottom out in the upper teens and low 20s,” said Trent Okerson, WPSD Local 6 Chief Meteorologist. “Certainly on untreated surfaces, we’ll have to watch out for refreezing and black ice.”
Intersections, off-ramps bridges and shaded areas are all more likely to develop black ice, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2.
Okerson called this week “the beginning of a significant pattern shift.”
“Starting Wednesday, onward into the weekend, temps will be running well above average,” he said. “Looking at the longer-range forecast, the general pattern heading into the first week of January looks to continue to be warmer than average and probably a little wetter than average, too. There’s a pretty good chance we’ll end up near 60 (degrees) on New Year’s Eve.”
The weather does bring increased rain chances on Thursday afternoon, along with a high in the 50s, followed by rainfall Friday.
Drivers are urged to slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing “black ice” — a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see.
