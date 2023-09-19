Paducah’s 29th annual Barbecue on the River festival begins Thursday, and with 20% more vendors, it’s expected to be even bigger than last year’s.
Nonprofit Beautiful Paducah, which organizes the event, said while the event will be bigger, the food prices will be the same.
Preparations for the festival are underway. That includes setting up tents, the main stage and and vendors’ booths.
Gene Joiner, owner of Pork and Genes Catering, said he’s making adjustments to accommodate higher costs.
“I bought some thermometers this morning for our refrigeration,” he said. “Two years ago they were a $1 a piece. They were $2.61 today,” he explained. Labor costs are higher, too.
“Used to be it was $10 an hour. I have to pay my people $15 an hour now,” said Joiner.
Despite the increase in some costs, Beautiful Paducah said meat prices are down this year. Kacey Darling, the group’s director of marketing, said that means food won’t increase in price.
Mark Cope has participated in Barbecue on the River for 15 years. He said his favorite part is the fellowship and meeting people. Bernie Bass with Buzzard Brothers said he’s excited for the charities benefitting from the event. Last year, Barbecue on the River raised $400,000 for various charities.
The Buzzard Brothers have helped the Community Kitchen for years. “That means a lot for us to be able to provide them funding to help get them through the year,” said Bass.
Even though they do a lot of good, the costs are still on their mind. “We try our best to keep prices down... but we still gotta’ make a dollar,” said Joiner.
