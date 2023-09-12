BENTON — Kentucky parents are experiencing firsthand an issue impacting families across the nation — the rising costs of childcare.
At iKids Childhood Enrichment Center in Benton, Kentucky, parents’ priorities are their little ones growing and learning. But costs have increased, which in turn, means a rise in tuition. That makes it difficult for some parents to afford care.
“Not only are we experiencing the need to increase our rates, centers across the commonwealth are experiencing the need to increase their rates,” said Jennifer Washburn, the executive director of iKids.
In Kentucky, 12% of children have families that made job changes because childcare was too expensive. In Illinois, that’s 15%, Tennessee, 12% and Missouri, 10%.
That’s according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a philanthropic organization that focuses on kids and families.
Some parents have even left their jobs due to the cost.
“Many families are trying to piece things together to be able to provide care for their children or they’re making the really hard choice to not work,” Washburn explained.
Leaders say childcare that’s cost-effective is necessary.
“Having programs available that meet the needs of all families that are affordable and accessible to all families really should be a priority,” said Washburn.
The Annie E. Casey foundation said in a recent report childcare costs have risen 220% over the past 30 years.
In 2022, the foundation said women were five to eight times more likely than men to go through negative unemployment consequences because of caregiving.
