By SUN STAFF
Paducah’s Southside Rise & Shine initiative focuses on Kolb Park this week, where residents can dispose of household garbage, bulky items, appliances, tires and other things, as part of a weeklong neighborhood “spruce up.”
According to the city, residents may put litter and garbage in yellow rollouts and dumpsters that are placed throughout the neighborhood. Residents are also asked to put their tires next to the dumpster, instead of inside the dumpster, because they need to be separated from other items.
Officials said bulky items, tires, appliances, and brush, leaves and limbs can be left in front of homes, next to the street, for free collection by the Public Works Department. Residents need to call 270-444-8511, if they have items to collect. However, Public Works can’t pick up household hazardous waste.
This week’s Sunday Celebration is planned for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 20 at Kolb Park, 1650 S. 6th St. Residents and volunteers can join the celebration, meet with neighbors, pick up neighborhood litter and take part in an ice cream social.
Rise & Shine is planned to run through June and July. The remaining schedule is: Uppertown, June 22-27; River Park, June 29-July 4; Dolly McNutt, July 6-11; Ella Munal, July 13-18; and Farley Place, July 20-25. The first two Rise & Shine weeks were in the Littleville and Walter Jetton neighborhoods.
The city thanks several community partners for their assistance with Rise & Shine, such as the Housing Authority of Paducah, Community Financial Services Bank and Lowe’s. Visit the Rise & Shine webpage at paducahky.gov for more information and to see neighborhood maps and volunteer guidelines.
