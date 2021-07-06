The city of Paducah’s Southside Rise & Shine initiative focuses on the Dolly McNutt neighborhood this week.
Residents can put litter and garbage in the yellow rollouts and dumpsters that are placed in the neighborhood, according to the city. They are asked to put tires next to the dumpster, as tires need to be separated from other items.
Officials said bulky items, tires, appliances, and brush, leaves and limbs can be left in front of homes, by the street, for free collection by the Public Works Department. People need to call 270-444-8511, if they have items for Public Works to collect. Public Works can’t pick up household hazardous waste.
Dolly McNutt’s Sunday Celebration is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. at the Bob’s Drive-In parking lot, 2429 Bridge St. Residents and volunteers can join the celebration, meet with neighbors, help pick up litter and eat ice cream.
The initiative runs through late July. The schedule after Dolly McNutt is: Ella Munal, July 13-18 and Farley Place, July 20-25. The previous weeks were in the Littleville, Walter Jetton, Kolb Park, Uppertown, and River Park neighborhoods. Visit paducahky.gov for more information and to see a neighborhood map.
