The Southside Rise & Shine initiative moves on this week to the Uppertown neighborhood, and residents can dispose of garbage, bulky items, appliances, tires and more, during the weeklong event.
According to the city, residents can put litter and garbage in the yellow rollouts and dumpsters that are placed throughout the Uppertown neighborhood. Residents are asked to put tires next to the dumpster, instead of inside of it, as tires need to be separated from other items.
The city said bulky items, tires, appliances, and brush, leaves and limbs may be left in front of homes, next to the street, for free collection by the Public Works Department. Residents need to call 270-444-8511, if they have items to collect. Public Works can’t pick up household hazardous waste.
Uppertown’s Sunday Celebration is planned for 1-4 p.m. June 27 at Ninth Street Church of Christ, 715 S. 9th St. Residents and volunteers can join the celebration, meet neighbors, pick up litter and enjoy an ice cream social.
Rise & Shine is planned to run through June and July. After this week, the schedule is: River Park, June 29-July 4; Dolly McNutt, July 6-11; Ella Munal, July 13-18; and Farley Place, July 20-25. The first three Rise & Shine weeks were in the Littleville, Walter Jetton and Kolb Park neighborhoods.
The city also thanks community partners for their assistance with the Rise & Shine initiative, including the Housing Authority of Paducah, Community Financial Services Bank and Lowe’s. Visit paducahky.gov for more information on Rise & Shine and to see neighborhood maps and volunteer guidelines.
