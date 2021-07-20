The Southside Rise & Shine moves on to the Farley Place neighborhood this week, which will end an eight-week initiative by the city of Paducah.
Residents can place litter and garbage in the rollouts and dumpsters that are in the neighborhood, according to the city. People are asked to put any tires next to the dumpster, as the tires need to be separated from other items.
Officials said bulky items, tires, appliances, and brush, leaves and limbs can be left in front of homes, by the street, for free collection by the Public Works Department. Residents need to call 270-444-8511, if they have items for Public Works personnel to collect — they can’t pick up household hazardous waste.
The Sunday Celebration is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church, 270 Clements St. Visitors can enjoy an ice cream social, meet with neighbors and help pick up litter.
Farley Place is the last scheduled Rise & Shine week.
The initiative started June 1 and moved around the Southside neighborhoods of Littleville, Walter Jetton, Kolb Park, Uppertown, River Park, Dolly McNutt, Ella Munal and Farley Place. Several community partners helped the city with Rise & Shine, including the Housing Authority of Paducah, Community Financial Services Bank and Lowe’s and others.
