The Reidland Intermediate School 21st Century Community Learning Center received a $2,000 grant through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Beyond Uganda, a nonprofit organization that benefits poverty-stricken children in that country, received a $1,500 grant from that foundation as well.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded almost $500,000 to organizations in Kentucky, according to an announcement made by the foundation on Thursday.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In