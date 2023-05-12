The Reidland Intermediate School 21st Century Community Learning Center received a $2,000 grant through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Beyond Uganda, a nonprofit organization that benefits poverty-stricken children in that country, received a $1,500 grant from that foundation as well.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded almost $500,000 to organizations in Kentucky, according to an announcement made by the foundation on Thursday.
Jessie Smith, the 21st Century coordinator at RIS, said the funding will benefit the summer programs the school offers next month.
“21st Century is a federal grant run through the state of Kentucky that provides before- and after-school programming as well as a summer program,” she said. “The Dollar General grant is going to help our summer program and help our literacy activity.
“Our summer program starts June 5 and runs through June 30 and goes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day. We will be doing math and literacy activities, so they’re going to get to learn a little bit. We’ll also do enrichment activities, and we hope to do a couple of field trips.
Smith said the RIS program is specific to students at that school, and other schools have similar programs.
“It provides a safe place for kids during the summer so they don’t have to stay at home,” she said. “They get fed breakfast and lunch when they’re with us, and we do learn every day. That helps close gaps that may not have been closed during the school year, and it helps us prevent ‘summer slide,’ where kids forget what they learned over the summer.”
Parents interested in getting more information about 21st Century summer programs should contact their child’s school or school district office.
