Most if not all of our “seagulls” have never seen an ocean.

We have a stereotypical image of coastal areas with the gulls overhead, walking on the beach, sitting on piers and filling the salty air with their calls. All that is true in places along the seashore. But you’re apt to see that much gull presence where the air doesn’t smell so salty, around big metropolitan garbage dumps far from the ocean.

Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.

