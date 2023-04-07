Tommy Myers died last year. He doesn’t mind talking about it.
His heart stopped while waiting for a stress test, in a lobby at Baptist Health Paducah’s Carson-Myre Heart Center.
Tommy Myers died last year. He doesn’t mind talking about it.
His heart stopped while waiting for a stress test, in a lobby at Baptist Health Paducah’s Carson-Myre Heart Center.
Medical workers did CPR and shocked his heart back to life in less than two minutes. He went to emergency, then a cath lab for surgery, and went home a few days later.
Thursday, before his cardiac rehab class, Myers called that day “being in the right place at the right time.”
“I didn’t feel bad or anything (before). I was out cold; I never knew,” he told The Sun. “I woke up in this hospital and asked what was going on. I didn’t think I’d lost my mind; I had three brothers and sisters, and I moved to my farm in 1955.
“My wife told me I’d had a massive heart attack. I didn’t know anything had happened.”
His wife Micca Myers, a past firefighter with EMS training, said she saw the signs.
“We talked all the way here. He walked in and signed his papers. We sat down, then he fell over,” she said. “His eyes had started fixing, he was gasping for breath. He was shutting down.”
It was a widowmaker. Myers had 100-% blockage in one artery. “The other, something like 95,” he said.
It sparked some lifestyle changes. Myers is active in the Baptist Health Cardiac Rehab Program, which meets regularly.
“I still say the Good Lord had something left for me to do, and I’m proud I’m still around,” he said. “I’m doing therapy and trying to stay active at home. I’ve tried to lose some weight.
“I give all these people at Western Baptist 100%. They’ve been good to me. I was here for a reason, so they could bring me back around. I give the Lord and these fine people credit for everything.”
Myers said he was diagnosed with liver cancer in Dec. 2021, which prompted the stress test appointment.
“I was outside a lot; I could tell something was bothering me,” he said. “I just thought maybe it was the cold weather and everything.”
Dr. Martin Rains, cardiologist, was one of several responders in the lobby.
“This guy’s story is remarkable because he died in that lobby,” Rains said. “We had staff — some here right now — who were Johnny-on-the-spot. They were his angels that day.”
“He had complete recovery and neurologic function, which is the biggest concern with cardiac arrest,” he said. “The biggest determinant of their prognosis is if their brain will survive — whether they’ve got enough blood-flow and oxygen to the brain during that downtime.
“The number-one path to that successful recovery is prompt CPR, which the staff here did. If this was ever going to happen to anyone, being in a medical facility where people can attend to you that quickly is the best chance for survival. If it happens out of a hospital, the chance is less than 10%.”
He gave some age-old advice on lowering risk for a sudden event.
“Less fatty meat, less carbs, more fruits and vegetables,” he said. “Try to do all the things we know we ought to do but don’t do a great job of doing. Eat well and exercise.”
