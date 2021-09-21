CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Rickey Hughes, 68, of Cleveland, Tennessee, and formerly of Possum Trot, Kentucky, passed away at 12:41 p.M. EST. Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021 at Tennova Healthcare in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Survivors include his wife Judy McClure Hughes of Cleveland, Tennessee; daughter — Heather (Buddy) Johnson of Mayfield, Kentucky; twin brother — Mickey (Susan) Hughes of Paducah, Kentucky; brother — David (Patty) Hughes of Ledbetter, Kentucky; sister — Patti Hughes Sheridan of Calvert City, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents — Martin L. “Jake” & Ruth Evelyn (Lampley) Hughes; two sisters — Joann Edwards and Gail Hughes; and three brothers Dale Hughes, Charles Hughes and Anthony Wayne Hughes.

Funeral services for Rickey will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Bobby McClure officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to call after noon on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.

Service information

Sep 23
Visitation
Thursday, September 23, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Brown Funeral Home - Mayfield
1223 West Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
Sep 23
Service
Thursday, September 23, 2021
1:00PM
Brown Funeral Home - Mayfield
1223 West Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
