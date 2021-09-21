CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Rickey Hughes, 68, of Cleveland, Tennessee, and formerly of Possum Trot, Kentucky, passed away at 12:41 p.M. EST. Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021 at Tennova Healthcare in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Survivors include his wife Judy McClure Hughes of Cleveland, Tennessee; daughter — Heather (Buddy) Johnson of Mayfield, Kentucky; twin brother — Mickey (Susan) Hughes of Paducah, Kentucky; brother — David (Patty) Hughes of Ledbetter, Kentucky; sister — Patti Hughes Sheridan of Calvert City, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents — Martin L. “Jake” & Ruth Evelyn (Lampley) Hughes; two sisters — Joann Edwards and Gail Hughes; and three brothers Dale Hughes, Charles Hughes and Anthony Wayne Hughes.
Funeral services for Rickey will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Bobby McClure officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to call after noon on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.