MAYFIELD — Richard A. Darge Sr., 71, of Mayfield, died on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his home.
He was of the Catholic faith and a retired firefighter/EMT for the Village of Alsip, Illinois, Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Darge; four sons, Eric Darge of Frankfort, Matthew Darge of Kevil, Anthony Darge of Chicago and Richard Darge Jr. of California; a sister, Virginia Neumann of Sauk Village, Illinois; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by five sisters; two brothers; and his parents, Andrew and Helen Meis Darge.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. The Rev. Bill Roberts will officiate. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at www.firehero.org.
