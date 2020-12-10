The city of Paducah plans to hold a ribbon-cutting celebration next week for the new Peck Education Trail at Noble Park. The public is invited.
It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
According to the city, the trail addition is in the wooded area next to the existing nature trail and the park’s Cairo Road entrance. To celebrate, meet at Shelter 17 located behind the Noble Park Amphitheatre. Attendees are asked to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing during the celebration.
“I’m thrilled to end my two decades of service with the city with a ribbon-cutting for a wonderful addition to Noble Park,” stated Parks and Recreation Director Mark Thompson, who is retiring this month.
“It is a true honor to be able to carry out Mr. J. Lane Peck’s vision for an area that will add to the natural aspect of the park and the educational possibilities. After the passing of Mr. Peck, the Peck family has been wonderful to work with.”
The trail is more than a half mile in length and connects to an existing trail located in a wooded area behind the amphitheatre. To give the public information about local ecology and habitats, the trail provides an opportunity to label trees, fauna and nature areas. Parking also was added off Noble Park Trace, which is the road that enters the park from Cairo Road.
In addition, the Children’s Memorial Garden honoring children killed in the 1995 federal building bombing in Oklahoma City will be relocated to the Peck Education Trail, along with 19 new dogwoods.
The trail construction started Oct. 1, while the city commission approved a contract with Youngblood Excavating & Contracting for the project in September. It’s funded entirely by the estate of J. Lane Peck through the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
