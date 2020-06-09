McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer is offering a reward for information identifying the person or persons who damaged the McCracken Air Park landing.
In preparation for Paducah Aero Modelers George W. Lankton Memorial Fly-In this Saturday, McCracken County and the Aero Modelers smoothed and mowed the landing strip at the park.
Over this past weekend, someone apparently damaged the surface by driving an ATV at high speed in circles across the area.
People with information may call the judge-executive’s office at 270-444-4707.
