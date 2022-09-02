Paducah Tilghman High School students, at left, celebrate and film Thursday afternoon as an effigy of a “Mr. Mayfield” Cardinal burns in preparation for the school’s face-off against Mayfield High School today. Seniors from each school bicycle to the other school and bring gifts, play games and enjoy fellowship the day before the big football game. At right, Mayfield students were welcomed by PTHS students lining the sidewalk and shooting off confetti cannons.

