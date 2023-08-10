Messer

Tiffany Messer, left, is on a mission to protect pollinators and other wildlife from the hazards of neonicotinoids.

 MATT BARTON | UK Agricultural Communications

LEXINGTON – A University of Kentucky researcher is dedicating a significant portion of her career safeguarding a crucial component of the Earth's ecosystem. Tiffany Messer, an associate professor in the UK Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering, is on a mission to protect pollinators and other wildlife from the hazards of neonicotinoids, an insecticide commonly used to shield crops from pests.

In a previous study published in the Journal of Environmental Quality (JEQ), Messer studied floating treatment wetlands (FTWs), engineered platforms covered in wetland vegetation that float on water bodies and naturally purify water by filtering pollutants and promoting beneficial ecological processes. She found they could help protect endangered bee populations, aquatic ecosystems and human health. 

