Hummingbirds are going to be in-comers soon, possibly sooner than what we’ve come to expect.
The sole native hummingbird species hereabouts is the ruby-throated hummingbird. All hummers that nest and live here spring through summer are ruby-throats.
Absent for months, these little birds departed last fall for the tropics of southern Mexico and Central America to find the food and conditions they need to survive, avoiding harsh winters in their nesting territories where they would perish.
The staple food needed to nourish the miniature hummers is flower nectar, although a bit of their diet is tiny insects. Neither of these food sources is reliably available here through winter, so hummingbirds are forced to migrate to the environment they need during the coldest, leanest times in their nesting territory.
You’d correctly imagine the reverse migration of hummers to their nesting territories in the late winter and spring would be an ordeal. It takes a good while for the tiny hummingbirds to wing back here, perhaps 1,000 miles or more. They can take their time with rest stops on the way, pausing to refuel with food, but if they leave too early, they risk getting “home” before food sources are ready for them.
A hummingbird has a screaming fast metabolism, so it cannot survive long without a regular supply of calories.
Most needs are satisfied by flower nectar, so hummers play their genetically-developed instincts with the influence of perceived weather and climate conditions to know when to migrate back home.
Male ruby-throats are typically the first to show up at their territories here. They usually precede the arrivals of the females by about a week, perhaps a bit more. Boy hummers are the advance scouts to settle on nesting neighborhoods, checking things out so they can usher around their mates from among the females that will be along shortly.
Traditional maps showing the spring return dates of hummingbirds based on past arrivals at different latitudes suggest that the birds should start appearing here in about the first week of April.
However, milder winters in recent years seem to have contributed to more earlier arrivals, first of the males, and then of the following females. The entire process seems a little more accelerated.
And then comes our late winter and, shortly, the spring of 2023. Mild weather of late appears to be setting the stage for one of the earliest springs in terms of springlike weather on record. One biological source noted that the leaf-out of trees and other woody vegetation is poised to be the earliest yet.
Conditions of temperatures, the greening of the habitat and the resulting production of flower blooms and insect hatches appropriate for April but in March suggests our region will be hummingbird-ready at least a couple weeks sooner than usual.
Will the hummingbirds know this, and could that have started them on their long series of northerly advances earlier than usual? I don’t see how they could tell what it’s going to be like here at home from the distant tropics, but there’s much about hummers that seems impossible.
How can a bird that weighs but a fraction of an ounce take off by itself and fly 1,000 miles for winter vacation, then fly back and find where it fledged, especially the first time? Then again, how can a tiny bird crank up its wingbeats to 50 or 60 strokes per second, flying in any direction or hovering in place completely still except for those blurred wings?
Conditions being what they are, it is a good bet that we here at the latitude of western Kentucky could have the vanguard of little boy ruby-throats at almost any time and certainly within a week or two.
The early comeback outlook is good enough nowadays that some hummingbird proponent groups are suggesting that people who support the tiny birds with sugar water feeders put the man-made “nectar” dispensers out and at the ready in early March.
Here is the thing about feeding hummingbirds: the miniature fliers don’t have to have our help. They won’t come to an area before it can support them, and they won’t overstay in the fall when they shouldn’t. Sugar water feeders probably won’t make a survival difference to the birds, but they are a well-received convenience.
If you put out a feeder and keep it juiced, one or more hummingbirds will use it as a favorite feeding station. A feeder that’s out when the scouts first arrive may capture the attention and loyalty of some early birds. The presence of a sugar water-loaded feeder could convince a hummer, especially a young male, to establish its home neighborhood right there.
There are few secrets to hummer feeding. You need one of the commercially-sold feeders, plastic with some red on it to attract birds to the flower-like color. Fill it with a mix of four parts water to one part sugar. Fully dissolve this by boiling.
Cool and fill (just half-way at first) the feeder’s clear reservoir and hang it out where the hummers can find it and you can see it from inside. Chill the remaining juice in the fridge for later. In cool weather, change the sugar water in the feeder every two or three days.
Get it out there early and keep watch on it. You might get a drop-in traveler soon enough, and your place could look like home.
