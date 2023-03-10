PADNWS-03-11-23 ODRS RETURNING HUMMERS - PHOTO

The male ruby-throated hummingbirds are the first to reappear in their nesting territories after returning from winter in the tropics.

Hummingbirds are going to be in-comers soon, possibly sooner than what we’ve come to expect.

The sole native hummingbird species hereabouts is the ruby-throated hummingbird. All hummers that nest and live here spring through summer are ruby-throats.

Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer

