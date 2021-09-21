PADUCAH — Rev. Dr. Lynn E. Shurley Jr., 73, of Paducah, died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.
Lynn was born in Jackson, Mississippi on Dec. 28, 1947, to the late Lynn E. Shurley Sr. and Claudine Pepper Shurley. He was a member of the Presbytery of Western Kentucky. Lynn was a retired Presbyterian minister and received his doctorate degree from Columbia Theological Seminary.
Lynn is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elaine Plyer Shurley; two sons, Britton (Amelia Martens) Shurley of Paducah and Justin (Amy) Shurley of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one daughter, Tara Derington of New York City, New York; four grandchildren, Thea, Opal, Noel and Ada Shurley.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church of Paducah with Rev. Joe Beal and Rev. Michael Erwin officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time of 11:30 a.m. at the Church. Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be in memory of Rev. Dr. Lynn E. Shurley, Jr. to the First Presbyterian Church of Paducah: 200 N 7th St., Paducah, KY 42001 and First Presbyterian Church of Mayfield: 303 W Broadway, Mayfield, KY 42066 or the Paducah Cooperative Ministry: 2001 N 12th St., Paducah, KY 42001.
