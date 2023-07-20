CADIZ — The room filled with the chatter of voices, and the conversation flowed as people shared a meal at the Lexie Bush Convention Center.
From the stage up front came music and an announcement; the families on hand were urged “to get over here and get your picture taken.”
“It’s a lot of family here, a lot of memories,” the announcer observed to those in the room.
At the edge of the stage, Tony Bussell tossed around a bright blue ball with Miranda Pettyjohn’s young son, Tyler, who looked expectantly up at Bussell as he waited for him to throw the ball back.
Almost everyone, including Tyler and sibling Taylor, wore red T-shirts emblazoned with a family tree and inscribed with the words of the occasion: 2023 Wilson Family Reunion.
“For us to all meet in a place and have a chance to get to know something about our family, to learn about our family and descendants ... is a great idea,” mused William Thomas of Chicago, whose family hails from Trigg County and Bumpus Mills, Tennessee.
Thomas and some 200 other family members who are Wilsons attended the reunion, a first-time event, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Activities were primarily at the convention center at the Trigg County Recreation Complex.
The Wilsons are descendants of Henry and Clara Wilson and the couple’s eight children. Henry Wilson was born in Cadiz in 1852 and lived to be 94; his wife was a Kentucky native.
Their eight children included Mattie, Manuel, Arthur Burnett, Alma, Dabney, Richard and Pinkie and Lurlene Wilson; sisters Pinkie and Lurlene married half-brothers, with Pinkie Wilson marrying Jeff Larkins about 1900 and Lurlene Wilson marrying George W. Ross in 1911.
Dabney Wilson worked for the U.S. government, his descendants noted.
“This family is very, very interesting,” Thomas observed of a set of relatives who reflect a diverse racial background and whose members live today in different parts of the country.
People attended the recent reunion, not only from Trigg County, but from Louisville, from places such as Texas, Ohio, California, Colorado, New Mexico and from Indianapolis.
Only four of Henry and Clara’s eight children were represented at the event; the family lost track of the other four children, Thomas notes.
“I’ve just been meeting people,” he said on Saturday as he sat at a table in the room.
“Cousins from Indianapolis, Louisville,” Thomas continued. “Getting to meet everybody, especially with our younger cousins.”
Thomas said he and his cousin Tanya Ross relied on ancestry.com and family knowledge in putting together the Wilson family’s history.
Some people didn’t even realize they were Wilsons, said Thomas, noting organizers had to reach out to invite people to the inaugural event.
The family hopes there will be others.
“We’re going to try to have it again,” said Wilson family descendant Charles Alexander, a resident of Cadiz and a reunion organizer.
Jeff Bingham, related to the Wilsons on his grandmother’s side of the family, traveled from his home in Indianapolis, eager to meet the cousins that he had never met before.
“Family’s important,” he said, noting that it’s good for a younger generation to know their family, learn the history and share it with others.
A designer by occupation, Sarah Larrabee, the granddaughter of Lurlene Wilson, organized the history researched by Thomas and Ross into a family tree on display during Saturday’s event.
Sarah notes that she had always heard about Cadiz, Kentucky, “where it all started,” she said.
Her chart included names and details about the four Wilson children whose families were in attendance, i.e., Lurlene, Manuel, Pinkie and Burnett, and the four whose families are now unknown: Mattie, Dabney, Alma and Richard.
It also included the names of Clara and Henry’s parents and of Henry’s grandparents.
Clara and Henry’s siblings, their children and the children of the four known children of Clara and Henry were highlighted on the chart.
Information provided by the family notes that Henry Wilson’s grandfather Ned Wilson was born in South Carolina around 1802, the son of unknown slaves; the Transatlantic Slave Trade was still in force, and Thomas Jefferson was president — only the third U.S. president.
Ned migrated to Kentucky as a young slave boy and later married Eveline Street, whose parents were also slaves. By the time both died in 1879, they had been residents of Trigg County for more than 55 years, the history notes.
Henry’s father Washington Wilson was born to slave parents from Virginia; he married Ned and Eveline’s daughter Frances, and they had nine children, according to the family history.
Washington enlisted in the Civil War in 1863 and served in the U.S. Colored Troops.
As a young boy, Henry also served in the Civil War, maintaining the horses for the soldiers.
Thomas notes that members of his family were active in various wars, from the Civil War to Korea and Vietnam. Some pursued the military as a career, and they have served in all branches of the military, Charles Alexander said.
The Wilsons became teachers, doctors, nurses and politicians, among other professions.
And there’s also a sheriff in the bunch — current Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree, who is the great-great-grandson of Manuel Wilson.
The family instilled good values in its members — attributes, William Thomas notes, like discipline, respect and spiritual values.
“We’re definitely a spiritual family,” he says.
After slavery ended in the U.S., the family spread out, and there are “people we don’t know about,” according to William Thomas.
But Thomas said the family is discovering its cousins, and he and Ross plan to continue to research the Wilson family tree, with hopes of adding more to the story at the next reunion.
The process is “part thriller, part detective work,” observed Tanya Ross, a descendant of Lurlene Wilson who has been working with her cousin William Thomas on the research.
Ross noted that she and Thomas have uncovered so many things about the family that they didn’t know about, and she said the recent reunion has offered an opportunity to connect with others and get an oral history that will help them populate their family tree even more.
“Our family’s bigger than we realize,” she observed of a history that, at least for now, stretches all the way back to the early 1800s, to Ned’s birth and his later arrival in Trigg County.
Only time — and research — will reveal more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.