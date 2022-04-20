Retiring newsman leaves legacy of telling community stories

ELIZABETHTOWN
What started with a bicycle paper route delivering the Montreal Gazette when he was 13 transitioned into a 38-year career in journalism for Jeff D’Alessio.
Along that career journey he’s forged friendships, told numerous stories and met the love of his life, Lisa. One chapter in his life’s journey ends this week as he retires from The News-Enterprise on Friday.
The 61-year-old was born in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada, and lived so close to the United States that he could see the country from his house. When he played sports in high school, he said he often played teams in the United States and that led to him being intrigued with the U.S.
He hoped then to one day be involved in sports, and knew the U.S. had a broader range of sports opportunities compared to Canada where it was mostly about hockey.
He decided to attend Morehead State University in Kentucky to pursue a career in radio broadcasting. He minored in journalism and then later chose to have a double major. The head of the communications department at the time, Dr. Richard Dandeneau, encouraged him to write for the school paper.
Dandeneau once submitted some of D’Alessio’s stories in a college newspaper writing contest and he won several first- and second-place awards. He then decided to focus more on writing and discovered he was better at it than broadcasting.
“I owe the path I took to Dr. Dandeneau,” he said.
He started his professional journalism career in 1984 at The Sentinel-News in Shelbyville as the newspaper’s sports editor. He has been with The News-Enterprise since 1988 as a sportswriter, assistant sports editor, sports editor, news editor and will end his career as interim editor.
He transitioned to news in 2004, something he never thought he’d do. But he said sports coverage became repetitive after several years and he wanted a new challenge. He said it felt like he was watching the same game over and over.
In sports, he got to cover University of Kentucky football and basketball. The first three years, he covered UK basketball they went to the championship game three years in a row, winning two. He got to travel as well as go to home games.
While that was fun, the traveling kept him away from his family during the season which prompted a desire to make a change.
All of his previous focus was on sports and he admits he didn’t pay as much attention to community news until he stepped into that role.
Being in news, he said, has been rewarding. He’s been able to tell a lot of stories that have been important to him. Some of them have been tragic, but important to tell and he hopes he helped in a small way to comfort the grieving families and community.
“One of the best things about news is that no day is really the same; there’s always something different,” he said.
When he retires, he thinks he’ll miss thinking of quality stories to write. He’s always felt it’s important to notice the little things in stories that may only be a line in a finished story but tells a bigger story as a whole.
“In my 12 years as editor, I’ve experienced no success that doesn’t have Jeff’s fingerprints all over them,” said Ben Sheroan, regional news director for Paxton Media Group. “He is the most consistent person in temperament, work ethic and resolve that I’ve ever known.”
He said the newspaper and its readers are going to be fortunate because in retirement Jeff plans to continue to contribute content part-time.
“His knowledge of the community and appreciation for the newspaper’s place in it are invaluable,” Sheroan said.
D’Alessio said his greatest accomplishment would be if he was able to impact the community, even just a small amount, through his work at the paper.
“This community would be great whether I got here or not,” he said. “But maybe in some way I made it a little better.”
When he encounters people who he wrote about in sports who are now adults, sometimes they still have the clippings of stories he wrote when they were young. He said that’s humbling.
Through the years, D’Alessio said he’s met great people in the career that include friendships made with co-workers and in the community he’s covered.
One of those friends is Bo O’Brien. They developed a friendship when D’Alessio was writing in sports. O’Brien was coaching basketball at the time.
“We made a connection,” O’Brien said.
When O’Brien retired, D’Alessio was still working in sports and had his days free so they would play golf and tennis together.
O’Brien describes him as a childhood friend that he didn’t meet until he was an adult, or grown-up kid.
When D’Alessio moved to news, his schedule changed and they didn’t get to play as much. O’Brien is looking forward to getting out playing again now that they will both be retired.
“He’ll need to find his racket again,” O’Brien joked. “I’m looking forward to him retiring so I’ll have my buddy back.”
He said D’Alessio is a great guy.
“We have a lot of fun talking sports and doing things together,” he said. “We get to be old kids.”
He said D’Alessio has always done a good job at The News-Enterprise.
“He’s one of those Canadians who really became a Kentuckian,” he said.
In retirement, D’Alessio looks forward to owning his time.
“It’s part of the position and part of the job, but you’re never off the clock in many of the positions I’ve held,” he said.
Sometimes, he’s had to drop what he was doing at home to go out and cover crime or breaking news. Now he won’t be tied to that.
He’s still going to do some writing, possibly in sports, because he said he still has some writing to contribute.
During his career, he didn’t simply write about sports. From about 2001-2013, D’Alessio was involved in coaching youth baseball.
“Baseball has always been my first love in sports,” he said.
He coached league ball in the Elizabethtown Area Baseball Commission, All-Star teams and travel ball.
“I got to coach a lot of really good kids,” he said.
In retirement, there’s a wish list of places to travel with his wife, Lisa. The News-Enterprise is where he met her, so the newspaper will always be an important part of his life’s story.
“The best thing about working here is meeting Lisa,” he said.
They’ll be married 27 years on Thursday. Lisa also recently retired from a long career at The News-Enterprise.
“He’s my best friend and we love spending time together,” Lisa said. “He’s a very caring person.”
She said that’s one of the things she loves the most about him.
“He’s a good guy and he wants things to be good for everybody,” she said.
He’s accomplished a lot going from a reporter to interim editor, she said.
“He cared about his work and he wanted to do it right,” she said. “He cares so much about telling stories in the community, the integrity of the newspaper, doing it the right way and letting people know what’s going on in the community.”
She’s always been proud of the way he’s done his work and helped to make the newspaper the best it can be. She’s also proud of his faith.
“His faith has grown so much through the years we’ve been together,” she said.
The couple is involved at the Elizabethtown campus of Southeast Christian Church.
“I feel like this is one chapter in my life and I have more to give,” D’Alessio said of retiring.
In retirement, he wants to travel, enjoy time with his children and grandchildren, volunteer, do things that help people and keep developing his faith.
“I’m thrilled I came here,” he said of Hardin County. “This has been a great community and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”
