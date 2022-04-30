A community is judged by how it cares for its elderly. The Lakes of Paducah wants to meet that mark.
On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the retirement home celebrated a 25,000 square-foot community expansion and Open Arms — a 12-apartment neighborhood specializing in Alzheimer’s care for long-term residents.
The construction that began last year also added six additional apartments and amenities for fitness, dining, art, relaxation and outdoor sitting.
Jerry Collier knew assisted living was inevitable when his wife Judy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.
“I did some research. Of course, there were tons of (facilities), but lo and behold: Lakes of Paducah,” said Collier, an avid outdoorsman and once an engineer.
“Since we’ve been here, to know these people … just can’t beat ‘em,” he said. “I think as you get older, being treated with dignity and respect can be even more important than just caring.”
“We just had 17 baby geese born, so our residents love sitting out on the gazebo,” Brian Durbin, president of Arcadia Communities, told The Sun. The Kentucky-owned business acquired Lakes of Paducah in 2019.
“A big part of what we do relates to health and wellness,” he said. “There are so many families thinking about how to care for an aging loved one. We feel the services we provide give a meaningful option.”
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer called the facility “an outstanding example of how we value and care for our elderly population.”
“After my dad passed away, (my mother) was by herself and didn’t enjoy life how she used to. We got her into a facility and she made friends, went to meals, sat at the same table with the same ladies,” Clymer said.
“A community has to assess how it views its aging and elderly population, and a point inevitably comes when children must help their parents.”
“Our goal as a company is to provide a great alternative to folks struggling at home but want to live independently without the worries of shoveling snow, mowing grass or repairing their home,” said Bub Putney, Lakes of Paducah executive director.
