Local retailers expect pre-pandemic crowd numbers this year on Black Friday, despite persistent reminders of a new normal.
Joe Bell, spokesman for Kentucky Oaks Mall owner Cafaro Company, said the mall saw some 71,000 patrons last year. They expect the same when the mall opens its doors at 6 a.m. next Friday.
Still, the drive isn’t the same.
“We’ve recovered from the malaise of the pandemic era, but it’s generally accepted that folks don’t want to do much shopping on Thanksgiving (Day),” Bell said. “Nationwide, retailers are more reluctant to bring their employees in on Thanksgiving.”
He called the past few years “especially tough” for staffing, calling it a byproduct of the Great Resignation.
“We’ve adjusted the holiday hours the past couple of years, and some of it was retailers not wanting to stay open extremely late,” he said. “There were times some retailers went around the clock for days on end — that’s not so much the case any more.”
But supply chain issues have proven temporary.
“There were concerns last year: People worried about gifts not being available. To a large extent, those problems were ironed out,” he said. Retailers began stocking supplies earlier this year. “No, I don’t think consumers are going to have a hard time finding what they need.”
The first 200 Black Friday mall shoppers get promotional bags with coupons and gifts — some obtained by exchanging wrapper codes found on chocolate bars in the bags.
“That’s a little bonus,” Bell said. Stores like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond will likely see the heaviest traffic, he added.
While downtown Paducah is more niche, Paducah Antique Mall owner Rebecca Ausbrooks expects traffic on par with a Small Business Saturday.
“I’m not expecting a mad rush like out at the mall, and it won’t be until later in the afternoon,” Ausbrooks told The Sun.
She said her annual rush is more a steady trickle than a torrent.
“Nobody thinks, ‘Let me get the 1965 comic, this set of China or some other collectible,’ ” she said. “That comes later (after Black Friday until Christmas); people get very specific then.”
Kentucky Oaks Mall is closed on Thanksgiving Day. Beginning Dec. 17 — the last Saturday before Christmas Eve — mall hours extend from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
