Restoration center to store, distribute tornado donations

Over the last few days, local officials and area groups have been searching for a way to manage the large volume of donations for Kentucky tornado survivors that have been sent in from all around the country. On Wednesday night, the city of Paducah announced it had found a space to receive and distribute existing donations.
The city and McCracken County have collaborated with local groups to establish The Restoration Center for West Kentucky, a distribution center that will coordinate donations from churches and relief organizations and get the donations into the hands of groups that request them. The Restoration Center will operate out of the former Service Merchandise building on James Sanders Boulevard in between Planet Fitness and Furniture World Galleries.
“The effort to secure, prepare, and man a distribution facility for the donated goods flowing into our community is an example of the collaboration required between the City, County, our local churches, and other agencies to accomplish such a task,” Paducah Mayor George Bray said, in a news release.
The center is not currently accepting new donations. It will begin scheduling to receive surplus donations from area groups on Dec. 28, and will start taking these groups’ donations in January.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said he started working with others to secure a space to store and distribute donations when Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry asked for help in finding a place to store all of the donations that came in over the last two weeks. Churches and schools in the area have been filling up with donations, and needed a place to store the items in the long-term.
Clymer said the efforts to make the space ready for existing donations has been a collaboration between government officials, churches and local businesses and individuals. Some businesses have already donated resources to The Restoration Center, including a ramp for forklifts to transport materials from trucks to inside the facility and a new office space for volunteers. There are also plans to install security cameras within the facility.
“There’s a lot of donations that have come in for Graves and for Marshall and the other counties from the immediate community here, and…from hundreds of miles away,” Clymer said. “I think initially that’s what’s going to happen, is relieve some of the places that have opened up their doors to take items.”
Clymer said Cafaro Company, which owns Kentucky Oaks Mall and owns the building The Restoration Center is operating out of, donated the building for the center’s use for four months.
Jerome Mansfield, former McCracken County Emergency Management director who retired in 2020, will lead the coordination effort. Volunteers from churches in the West Baptist Association and Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief will also help. Mansfield said he is also a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church, which will lead efforts at the distribution site.
Mansfield said there would not be a public storefront operation at the center, and the site is not serving individuals. Instead, the center will provide the space as a resource for local houses of worship, schools and local and national relief organizations to donate supplies and to get the supplies they need. These groups will be able to pick up supplies or have them delivered to certain locations. Those groups will then get supplies out to people in need.
Volunteers at The Restoration Center will sort through donated items, create a catalogue of donations and prepare the items. Supplies will be distributed to any religious group or relief organization that requests them. Mansfield said the center will probably need about 10 volunteers per day, but there could be a need for more as donations start to come in.
The center will provide services to all counties that are a part of Kentucky Emergency Management Zone 1, with a focus on the four Purchase Area counties most impacted by the tornadoes, Mansfield said.
The Restoration Center has an immediate need for volunteers who can operate forklifts and those with warehousing experience. If a church or relief organization wants to schedule volunteers to serve in this relief effort, contact Becky Keeling or Ruth Brinly. Until the center’s phone line is established, groups can contact Lone Oak First Baptist Church at 270-554-1441.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
