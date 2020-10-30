As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear is laying out ways to help curb the spread of the virus. On Monday, Beshear announced recommendations for counties considered red zones, McCracken, Calloway, Hickman and Marshall among them, for COVID-19.
One of the recommendations from Beshear advises people to avoid dining in at restaurants and to instead do takeout orders only. That has some restaurant owners in McCracken County worried that their business will be hurt even more than it already has been this year.
“I wake up today and I say what’s today going to bring, or what is tomorrow going to bring,” said Big Ed’s restaurant owner Ed White. “One week is good and the next it’s like I said five steps back.”
White has been able to operate his indoor dining at only 50% for the last several months and that means his profit has been cut in half, too.
“It’s been really really bad, because I mean the bills are still coming in, the bills are still coming in so it’s been really bad,” said White.
Other bars and restaurant in Paducah are reacting to the new recommendations as well. Barrel and Bond posted on social media that they are going to be closing early on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. They’re also limiting groups dinning together to four people per table. Everyone moving around inside their bar is required to wear a face mask, and they are not accepting cash to prevent germs from being spread.
Likewise Paducah Beer Werks posted on social media how they plan to operate under the new recommendations. In the post they announced that they are temporarily offering to go orders only and closing their dine in services.
White fears the new recommendation from the governor’s office that advises people to not dine in will hurt his business even more.
“With him recommending not to come in and eat, it’s really gonna hurt because I can’t afford to cook all of this food and hope to sell it or just cook it and hope people come in,” White said. “So it’s one of those things where I’m taking a double loss now.”
White will continue to offer dine-in services. He does have take out services, but he says to-go orders won’t come close to bringing in the money he does for dine in services.
White and his staff clean the restaurant regularly throughout the day, and they have the tables spread out six feet apart. With those precautions in place White feels that it’s perfectly safe for people to come into his restaurant and eat.
“I feel like it’s safe to come in and eat,” said White, “I decided I was gonna put my big boy pants on and keep the door open.”
Up until this point, White’s kept the doors to his restaurant open in large part because of his employees. He says he’ll continue to try and keep things up and going for his employees, and hope things turn around soon.
“Like I said you can only do so much and you know it ain’t got up to my neck yet, but it’s getting there,” said White. “You can only keep the water down for so long.”
