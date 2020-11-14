Restaurants weigh options as COVID-19 cases rise

It’s been a year of learning and adapting for restaurants as the coronavirus pandemic rages on in the United States and in western Kentucky. As of Thursday, 94 of Kentucky’s 120 counties — including McCracken, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Graves, Hickman and Marshall — are listed as red zones, causing the state to recommend people refrain from dining in restaurants to slow the spread of the virus.
Kentucky’s statewide positivity rate sits at 8.68% at the time of writing. The state reported a daily record of 3,173 on Friday.
This leaves restaurant owners wondering what the future will hold. Laura and Shawn Strickland, owners of Strickland’s Seafood, are dealing with the ongoing uncertainty of whether their doors will be able to stay open.
“Our takeout orders have improved, our dine-in services has decreased significantly. We’re practicing all the safe stuff, you know? The six foot apart, sanitize, sanitize, sanitize, like we’re supposed to,” Shawn said.
They’re considering moving back to take-out orders only. It’s something they did earlier in the year, but it will come with changes to their staff.
“It’s a different type of employee bank that you have whenever you go to takeout, because you don’t have to have the servers,” Laura said. “The servers of course don’t make any tips and so that’s what we’re kind of worried about, those employees that are dependent on dining in to feed their families.”
Paducah Beer Werks moved to takeout and outdoor dining only when McCracken County was labeled as a red zone. The brewery’s owner, Todd Blume, said the move is something he wanted to do to keep the community safe while dining.
“We do family meals — we’ll do the cooking for you,” Blume said. “And you can come here, pick it up, you can socially distance. We’ll come out and bring it to your vehicle — we’re even looking at doing some deliveries.”
The change isn’t an easy one, but it’s something the two restaurants feel is necessary to keep their doors open.
“While this isn’t our favorite thing to do, and it’s not making us a whole lot of money, we are surviving,” Blume said.
“We do care about the community and we care about our employees. But in saying that too we also want to make sure that they’re able to pay their bills, and that they keep their lights on, and their rent gets paid,” Laura said. “So it’s just a balance.”
