GRAND RIVERS — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and the holiday weekend comes with lots of visitors enjoying local resorts and lakeside businesses.
Diane Howard has been visiting Lake Barkley for more than 20 years. She was there on Monday, spending Labor Day with her family.
They took the time to honor of Jimmy Buffett as part of their Labor Day celebrations. The beloved singer-songwriter died on Friday after battling a rare form of skin cancer.
“We are in paradise, so it was perfect. So, we had cheeseburgers and margaritas and sodas and tea to celebrate, ‘cause Jimmy Buffett is to some extent the patron saint of this lifestyle,” said Howard.
Management at Green Turtle Bay Resort and Marina in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, said they see more boaters like Howard on Labor Day.
The resort was completely booked this weekend and that meant at least 550 people were on the grounds.
“Every holiday weekend we’re usually always booked, and this weekend was no exception when it comes to condo rentals, boat rentals,” said Becky Auten, the marketing manager for the resort.
Howard said she’s not surprised that more people head to resorts like Green Turtle Bay on Labor Day weekend.
She hopes it continues to be her best kept secret.
“I said ‘Don’t tell everyone. We don’t want everyone here,’ ” said Howard. “We want enough people, but not everyone. People when they’re here for a while, they really find it is a jewel.”
Management at Green Turtle Bay said the resort and marina had more visitors this year, compared to last year.
