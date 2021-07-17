The special prosecutor assigned in the case against Caldwell County District 1 Magistrate Elbert Bennett told a judge an offer for a resolution is on the table and is awaiting response from the defense.
That piece of development was revealed by special prosecutor Clint Prow during Bennett’s pretrial conference Friday. Defense attorney Emily Ward Roark told Judge Foster Cotthoff she would like more time to discuss the offer with the county attorney.
Bennett was charged on April 30 with operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and third-degree sexual abuse.
Prow also informed Cotthoff, “we have forwarded the discovery to the defense, they have actually sent some reciprocal discovery to us.”
Before Cotthoff assigned the next court date, Prow requested to amend the operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants to a proper DUI charge, under the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
Cotthoff set the next pretrial for Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.