The Marshall County Resiliency Center will host an event Saturday morning, as the community marks the third anniversary of the high school shooting that claimed two students' lives and injured many others.
Jayna Burkey, the center's coordinator, said it's scheduled for 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the lobby of the Kenneth Shadowen Performing Arts Center, which is located on the school's campus. It's following government health guidelines for COVID-19, such as social distancing and face masks.
"We do have hand sanitizer as you come in the door," she said. "We’ll just ask you to follow the guidelines."
Burkey described the event as a time for reflection and for the community to come in and write down their thoughts, or write down prayers.
"There will be actually artifacts there to view that were sent to us from different places. Sometimes that can bring healing, just that connectivity of coming together," she said. "Oftentimes, people just don’t know what to do on days such as these. We just wanted to have a time for reflection – come together as a community, if need be."
