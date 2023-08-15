Paducah and McCracken County officials want the public’s help with the Paducah-McCracken County joint comprehensive plan. A survey allows people to give input on the future of their community. As of Monday, there have been 220 responses, but they want as many as they can get.
Dana Amsdell has lived in Paducah for the past 10 years, and she’s planning on staying. She said Paducah is a place like no other.
“I’ve lived in big cities, but I’ve never experienced the warmth that the city has to offer,” she said.
She’s happy the city put out a survey, and said she has a lot of suggestions.
“In a town with limited resources, I would like to see more focus on one area at a time,” she said.
Susie Coiner, owner of BBQ & More in downtown Paducah, is also excited for the future, and as a business owner, she’s got suggestions too.
“I think keeping on working on high-speed internet is something that we need. Anytime that you see spaces that are open, let’s go ahead and utilize those,” she said.
McCracken County Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin said the survey is to collect more suggestions like this.
“We’re reaching out to the citizens of Paducah, McCracken County and asking them what they see the future of this area being. So, there are many questions. It does not take long, but we’re encouraging all citizens to take the survey so we can have a better understanding of what they would believe,” he said.
He said all of the information from the survey will be used.
“There’s a chapter called ‘goals and objectives,’ and those goals and objectives are really giving us direction on how to proceed in accounting about how we should make policy for the future. Your voice is important, and we encourage you to go online and fill out the survey,” he said.
Amsdell said she is looking forward to the suggestions being acted on. “To see follow-up on surveys that have been done in the past and how to follow up on this survey, how it’s progressing, and how the city is acting on the information,” Amsdell said.
The survey closes Aug. 31.
The comprehensive plan is in its first phase out of four. The plan is expected to take about a year to complete, and the city of Paducah’s website said the final plan will likely be adopted by city and county government agencies in mid-2024.
