As one of the state’s largest country music festivals partied on over Labor Day weekend at Carson Park, some made their voices heard regarding loud noise levels permeating from the festival into their homes.
Some nearby residents took to Facebook, city and county officials to complain about loud noises originating from Touchdowns and Tunes, a country music festival that took place at Carson Park Sept. 3-5.
Carson Park is in city limits; however, the land is owned by McCracken County. While the city of Paducah has a noise ordinance in place, McCracken County does not, officials said.
Pam Spencer, the city’s communications manager, said she is aware of two complaints made to her office about Touchdowns and Tunes. McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said he received 10 to 12 calls about the noise levels at the festival.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ryan Norman said the sheriff’s office received “some” complaints about the loud noises coming from Carson Park.
“They had the proper permits, so our hands were basically tied,” Norman said.
Norman said after dispatchers sent deputies out to respond to noise complaints, the dispatchers began telling callers to contact the mayor’s office or the judge-executive’s office with complaints.
Clymer told The Sun he was at Touchdowns and Tunes on Friday and Sunday nights. He went to the festival Sunday night because someone reported the noise from the festival, “was just unbearable.”
“I called the organizer and said, ‘you got to turn it down. It’s too loud. People are calling and complaining from long distances away about the noise,’ ” Clymer said.
The closing acts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night were scheduled to take the stage at 9:30 p.m., according to Touchdowns and Tunes’ schedule. Bryan Kent, CEO of Touchdowns and Tunes, said the latest bands were playing at the festival on all three nights was 11:05 p.m.
Crystal Riley, who lives in an apartment complex across the street from Carson Park, said the noise from sound checks and concerts at Carson Park was enough to rattle the windows in her apartment, where she was working from home Friday.
“At one point a coworker pointed out they could hear it over a Zoom call,” Riley said.
Riley tried to turn up the television volume in her apartment, but said she could still hear the music and sometimes identify the song being played over the noise of her television. Riley said the noise interrupted her toddler’s naps and bedtime routine. By Sunday, Riley said she had a headache from the noise from the concert and her attempts to drown out the “constant noises.”
Kent said Touchdowns and Tunes obtained a noise ordinance variance from the city of Paducah, which he said was required to host the festival.
“We took all the necessary steps and precautions that we were required to take when it comes to noise,” Kent said.
Kent said before he got the noise ordinance variance, the city sent out about 330 letters to residents who live close to Carson Park asking them whether they objected to Touchdowns and Tunes taking place. Out of those letters, Kent said the city received fewer than 10 objections.
Kent said the city and county worked with him in order to have Touchdowns and Tunes in Paducah.
“We had city commissioners asking us if we would host the event at Carson Park,” Kent said.
Clymer noted the noise and volume would have to be monitored better if the festival takes places again.
Clymer also noted the benefits of having a large festival in Paducah, namely bringing in tourists that spend money in local businesses.
“We’re trying to promote our community to others and bring the tourism in…but also trying to be assertive in creating a community where hopefully our kids and grandkids will find a reason to stay and have events,” Clymer said.
Riley agrees with Clymer’s sentiment. She told The Sun she believes Carson Park is a good venue for hosting large events such as the McCracken County Fair, and that bringing large events to the area helps the local economy.
“I recognize that as these events grow there will be some mistakes made along the way. I also think it’s really important that we learn from these mistakes to make sure that these events continue to be a positive addition to our community,” Riley said.
Kent said plans for where to host Touchdowns and Tunes in 2022 “haven’t been made yet,” as the group was still processing and cleaning up from the 2021 festival.
