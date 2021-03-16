Women in Kentucky continue to earn less than men, even if they have advanced college degrees, according to new research from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
Women with an associate or bachelor's degree earned 73 cents for every dollar males with matching credentials earned, the organization found. Women who have a master's degree earned 77 cents on the dollar.
The disparity in pay for women in Kentucky is higher than the national average, officials said.
"Despite tremendous gains on college campuses, women are not reaping the same rewards in the workplace,” said council President Aaron Thompson. “Hopefully this research will encourage more employers to reevaluate their pay structure and the role of women in leadership positions.”
Despite the disparities, research found more education led to higher incomes. Women with a high school education earn a lifetime median income of $1.2 million compared to $2.1 million for women with a bachelor’s degree and $2.7 million for those with doctorate and professional degrees.
