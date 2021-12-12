Kentucky State Police are searching for a Graves County inmate who was assigned to work release at the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory.
Authorities said Francisco Starks was working at the factory at the time of its collapse following the tornado Friday night. Starks was recovered from the collapse and taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where he was treated and subsequently released. Officials said Starks walked away from the hospital, and KSP was notified around 5 p.m. Saturday.
Starks was incarcerated at the Graves County Jail for third-degree burglary, car theft and receiving stolen property. KSP described Starks as a 44-year-old man who is about 5-foot-11 and weighs about 240 pounds.
Anyone with information about Starks’ whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-222-5555. Callers can also leave anonymous tips through the KSP phone app.
