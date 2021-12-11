MAYFIELD -- Officials say search and rescue teams in western Kentucky are still going through rubble after tornadoes and severe weather hit the area but don’t have a number for how many have died.
“We just can’t confirm a number right now because we are still out there working, and we have so many agencies involved in helping us,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said.
She said rescue crews are using heavy equipment to move rubble at a candle factory that was struck by a tornado in Mayfield. Coroners have been called to the scene and bodies have been recovered, but she didn’t know how many. She said it could take today and potentially longer to remove all of the rubble.
Gov. Andy Beshear said he fears tornadoes have killed 70 people in the state and the death toll may exceed 100.
“This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state’s history,” Beshear said at a news conference in Mayfield Saturday.
