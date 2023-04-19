Four Republican candidates running for Kentucky governor were featured Tuesday at the Republican Gubernatorial Forum hosted as part of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Public Policy Series.
The forum was held at The Carson Center.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, State Auditor Mark Harmon, Somerset Mayor Dave Keck and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles took 10 questions from moderator and Chamber Board Chair Brent Housman.
A fifth Republican candidate, David Cooper, was announced as being in attendance and spoke with audience members after the forum was completed along with the four forum participants. Another candidate, former United Nations ambassador Kelly Craft, was invited, but did not attend.
The topics ranged from the Jackson Purchase region’s declining population to assisting regional airports, from workforce participation to higher education.
Housman asked the candidates about their support of regional airports, including Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah.
“Barkley Regional Airport is one of only five regional airports in Kentucky,” he told the candidates. “We are completing the construction of a new $42 million terminal — which we’re very proud of — and has recently transitioned carriers from SkyWest to Contour.
“Commercial airports are limited to what and how they can invest federal and local funding. What do you see as the state’s role in assisting airports with attracting more commercial services, and do you support the state increasing aviation infrastructure funding?”
Harmon said that the state should lobby the federal government to make sure there are sufficient regulations to be able to get more airplanes to the regional airports.
“I do support our infrastructure for airports and infrastructure, really, throughout the state on multiple things,” he said. “We talked before when it comes to high-speed internet.
“It was our office that did the KentuckyWired, which was really sad. $1.5 billion was lost by the state that could have been used for airports; it could have been used for other aspects to promote this study. So yes, from that standpoint, I’m very supportive.”
Quarles said first impressions matter, and the airports are usually the first thing people see of the place they are traveling to.
“When you’re trying to sell Kentucky to a business or to a CEO who may be looking at our state, it is important that we have attractive airports,” he said. “Oftentimes, you step off the plane, that’s the first impression they have.
“…We need the support of commercial airports as well as our GAs (general aviation airports) as well. So, I would support infrastructure funding for that as well.”
Quarles then promised that he would be “the first governor in modern history who does not waste taxpayer money by putting my name on every airport and every ‘Welcome to Kentucky’ sign on the interstates.”
The candidates were told that Kentucky consistently ranks near the bottom in workforce participation and that while investment in new jobs had increased, the state still lacks the skilled workers to fill those positions.
“What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve seen regarding the workforce, and how should we address that? Housman asked.
Coleman’s answer to a previous question actually turned out to be a response to this question.
“I want to focus on vocational and tech schools,” he said. “We read a report by Axios about three weeks ago that talked about the lack of welders and plumbers that exist in this country. Those are good professions, and we need to encourage people to do those so they can sustain themselves and they can sustain their families.
“Again, as governor, I would have the responsibility to make sure we are doing everything possible to encourage folks to get into work programs that will help them be productive, help them help their families and also help them contribute to the commonwealth.”
Keck said that he was excited that workforce development was a central theme in this election.
“I started talking about this in November, about taking care of the working poor instead of paying people not to work but with real policy, not just as a talking point,” he said. “We’ve led on this initiative in Somerset, and we will continue to.
“Where are those most desperate for a job? Well, most often, they’re in our jails. So, we created a coalition of city, county, jail, workforce and our community college. We’re training folks in the jail as we speak. They’re leaving with that welding degree, and they leave with a career. Some of them are leaving with money in the bank.”
The Republican and Democratic party primaries will be held on May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.