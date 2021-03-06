In January, The Paducah Sun's newsroom staff chose to write about Paducah’s Southside, as part of an effort to launch the new weekend editions with something a little different than our regular news coverage, and to help usher in some publication changes that were coming for readers in late February.
It was a no-brainer.
After all, the Southside is a large part of Paducah — even larger than I had previously thought. It’s also a part of the city with issues and concerns that haven’t always gotten regular media attention, making it ripe for different news stories and many angles. It was perfectly timed, as it turned out.
Empowering Southside's neighborhoods is part of the city's strategic plan discussions for top priorities, and city officials had the first of two announced town hall meetings for Southside residents and business owners on Thursday.
More than 100 people gathered at Soirées Events & Catering to talk about their concerns and ideas for the Southside. As one might expect, the discussion topics varied and ranged from housing issues, infrastructure and dilapidated buildings to businesses, economic development and beautification.
It was pretty clear.
The ideas to improve the Southside are out there. The people who are passionate about Southside are out there. The willingness to effect change on Southside is out there. A vision for Southside is out there.
And, to echo a sentiment shared with The Sun by local pastor and City Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson: What is a vision, but a preferable future?
The second meeting is planned for March 11.
