One word that I often hear in describing Paducah is “diversity.”
I have certainly found that to be appro-
priate.
In my 3½ years at The Paducah Sun, it has been my pleasure to meet people from different cultures and religions in our area. I say “my pleasure” because it provides a chance to learn, to expand our world view and get a better understanding of the human condition.
It is a chance to celebrate the variety of humanity and gain a new perspective on how you fit into the world around us. Vanilla is a great flavor for ice cream, but if you eat only that flavor, you’re missing out on a wonderful variety out there — out here — and your life is just, well, plain vanilla.
Last year, when I saw that Easter, Passover and the month of Ramadan all came together on the calendar, I took the opportunity to write about that and to learn more about those religions and how they mark these important times of the year.
This year, not much has changed in their calendar position, but so much has changed in the way those holidays were celebrated.
Remember March 2020, when COVID-19 first became widespread?
Schools were closed down for the rest of the school year for fear of spreading the coronavirus further, and the things we enjoyed most were closed down temporarily as well.
Spring forward (see what I did there?) to a year later, and we have the distribution of vaccines, people following CDC guidelines and the number of cases being reduced.
The important things that were denied last year are being reopened a bit at a time. We don’t need to rush out and party like it’s 1999 or 2019 or whatever, but if we stay cautious and make commonsense decisions, we can be on the way out from under this virus and moving toward — what? It won’t be back to normal, but it will be something similar.
Sharing a common faith with others — call it fellowship or community — is part of that human condition. On the outset of COVID-19, to help slow the spread of a virus few people knew anything about, gathering in groups was discouraged.
This year, the holy days come with a new spring for us: a time of growth, rebirth and hope. We can share our faith — cautiously, as we congregate — and feel more like people again.
It may feel like baby steps, but they are steps forward. If we follow guidelines — wear a mask, keep socially distanced and get vaccinated — it may not be long before we are all out together again.
The human condition is not one person or a few people. It is all of us, and trust me, the differences are really much more similar than you may think.
Happy Easter. Feliz Pascua. Chag Pesach samech. Ramadan Mubarak.
Peace among us all.
