Reporter's Notebook

This story was always a daunting task.
When I first started to hear about COVID-19 — as it was spreading in Asia and Europe during the early months of last year — I never thought that it would come to dominate our lives.
It turned out to be one of the biggest stories of the century and at The Paducah Sun and its sister weeklies in the region, we tried to treat it as such.
For seemingly weeks on end, it was practically the only story. Early in the pandemic we would have a “coronavirus roundup” at the paper that would get the latest statistics, shutdowns and the newest word of the day from local health and government officials, but seemingly everything we published had something to do with the virus.
Streamed government meetings turned into briefings on preventing its spread. If there was business news it was about how someone was sticking to COVID-19 health standards. Education coverage essentially became whether or not a school was having a virtual day. Covering the courts became a Zoom affair and practically everything, at some point or another, was canceled.
We’ve published thousands of inches of stories on case counts, testing numbers and procedures, health practices, tales of survival and of death, struggling businesses and of people lending a helping hand.
We wrote till we got tired of it. Sometimes it felt like we were over-saturating the paper with COVID-19 coverage, but to tell you the truth I’m not sure we did enough or that we ever could.
It’s impossible that one story could sum all of that up for the area or even just for Paducah. I could interview three times as many people and the story (while very lengthy in its current state) could never be long enough to truly tell the story of what it’s been like to live through this pandemic. All I could do with this piece was attempt to do it justice.
