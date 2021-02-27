During a pitch meeting for story ideas to kick off our expanded weekend edition of The Paducah Sun, the suggestion we take an in-depth look at the city’s Southside rose to the top.
A bit of self-examination revealed that we as a newspaper staff were perhaps just as guilty of, as our story suggests, talking about the Southside but not doing anything about it, since our coverage has been somewhat lacking.
During that pitch session one of our goals was to help define exactly what constitutes Paducah’s Southside. As you can see by our story, it depends on who you ask.
Raynarldo Henderson, pastor of the Washington Street Baptist Church, whose congregation includes several Southside residents, had an interesting answer: “It’s difficult for me to tell you, but I can show you.” Unfortunately, time and recent winter weather, did not allow us to take him up on his offer.
• • •
The hardest part of an enterprise story is getting started. But as is usually the case, once you start talking to one person, they suggest the name of another person to talk to, and that led to another person, who suggested another person, and so on.
Hopefully, among the things that come through the story is the passion each individual displayed on a subject very near and dear to them. The Southside story is their story.
• • •
Another thing that became very clear to us in preparing this story is this is only the beginning.
This may be our first attempt to highlight some of the issues surrounding the city’s Southside, but it won’t be the last.
There are many other stories to tell and we look forward to your input in keeping us pointed in the right direction.
