In writing a story, I sometimes find it useful to start the process by adopting a theme of some type.
Not necessarily something that will be spelled out within the story, but that provides me an outline, or a way to engage the reader in what I’m trying to get across.
In writing this week’s enterprise piece on the development of the Alexander-Cairo Port at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers at the tip of southern Illinois, and in looking at the growing number of riverports in the region, I immediately thought of the movie “Field of Dreams.”
Not that riverports have anything to do with a farmer building a baseball field in the middle of a cornfield. But something that came to me was the often misquoted line, “If you build it, they will come.” The line is actually, “If you build it, he will come,” but I didn’t let that get in the way of my process.
As I was interviewing several riverport officials for this story, I wanted to ask, “If you keep building them, will the business come?” But I ended up settling on asking how all the riverport pieces could fit together.
Bill Miller is the executive director of the West Kentucky Regional Riverport Authority in Kevil, which is developing a riverport in Ballard County.
“Looking at Cairo and the West Kentucky Riverport Authority, along with the other riverports in the region, we all know the type of cargo we’re going after. We have specific cargoes that we’re looking at.
“That involves current manufacturing or customers in the agriculture business in the region. And, we realize that. The whole purpose of us developing a regional riverport authority is for the entire region to benefit,” he said.
Water transport can reduce truck traffic on the roads and is better for the environment, he noted.
“There’s a tremendous opportunity not only for the volumes that are moved out of here by truck, but the potential for bringing in additional volumes by adding manufacturing jobs and positioning ourselves for those ‘last mile’ truck deliveries (when goods are transported from a transportation hub to a final destination).
“That’s what we’re looking at. We just feel, at the end of the day, it will benefit the whole region when you think of a 90-mile region around the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, you’re going to find there’s a lot of opportunity for that cargo to be moved,” he said.
Which reminds me of another line from “Field of Dreams,” which is most often quoted correctly, about the need to “go the distance.”
