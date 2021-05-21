Replica of Columbus ship Pinta seen at Green Turtle Bay

Boaters in and near Green Turtle Bay in Livingston County may have done a double-take when they saw a huge wooden sailing ship pull into the bay.
The boat comes to western Kentucky from the Gulf Coast of Alabama, at a shipyard in Bayou La Batre. This was its first stop on the 2021 tour.
“We got stuck home last year due to COVID, with no large gatherings and whatnot,” Sanger said. “We’re very excited to be able to start touring again and be able to afford to maintain these ships and be able to show the public.
“We usually tour eight to 10 months, on average, and the other few months, we’re doing maintenance on the ships.”
The Pinta replica is slightly larger than the actual 15th century caravel. The group has a replica of the Nina, which was damaged during Hurricane Sally, which hit the Alabama shores last year.
“They were still built using the same hand tools and techniques that were used over 500 years ago,” Sanger said.
The exception is the motor that powers the boat, that helps it maneuver through the locks and dams and marinas.
The boat will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, beginning today and running through May 31. No reservations are necessary, and admission is $6.50 for adults, $6 for seniors and $5.50 for students 5 to 16.
“You come onboard and get a glimpse of what life was like back in the 15th century, what the daily routines were, the mechanics of the ship and the history of the voyages,” Sanger said. “You can talk to our crew about traveling on these ships and what it was like to go from port to port.”
For more information about the Pinta replica, visit ninapinta.org.
