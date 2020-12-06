FULTON — Out of the old comes the new.
What was once Parkway Regional Hospital in Fulton is now, after over five years of dormancy, Changes Rehabilitation — a new 30-day addiction recovery center.
Changes — a for-profit, co-ed addiction treatment facility — is set to open its doors to patients Monday. At the onset, it will be licensed for 50 beds though that number will increase to 70 after its certification for medical detox treatment is obtained. Out-of-network and private-pay patients will be able to get in Monday. People on Medicaid will need to wait until the facility receives its provider number from the state, which is expected within the next two weeks.
This facility — the center’s clinical director Debbie Allcock said — is a boon for far western Kentucky because it will increase the number of available rehab beds, particularly for women and for medical detox in the region.
“It’s been a long wait and a lot of work and it’s just so exciting. To be a part of something like this from the beginning is such a pleasure. We put our heart and soul into this place to provide what everybody who comes here needs,” she said. “We want to encourage (people) to look forward and have hope.”
The former hospital was acquired for $670,000 around two years ago by an LLC owned by Michigan’s Dr. Robert Baker. Baker had been working to establish a new facility closer to home, but after a lot of sunk costs in an inadequate space, he heard about the former Parkway facility, which turned out to be just the ticket. After a deep cleaning and some fresh coats of paint, the place was looking good.
“It’s perfect: the settings, the seasons, the community, the people,” said Shirley Jankowski, Changes’ program director. “So really, it’s a God thing that we heard about this building when the other one didn’t work out. We were meant to be in this location.”
Allcock, a west Kentucky resident and a recovering addict herself, felt like she was destined to do this sort of work. Many members of the staff are on the path to recover as well, which they feel will help them relate to and work with the people who come to Changes.
“One person after the other … has come by who wanted to be involved, and they all just had their hearts into it like (Shirley and I) do. That’s one of the things that’s so awesome about this place — people really care, genuinely,” she said. “This is where they want to be, and working with addiction is what they want to do. There’s a click or something in the atmosphere that’s positive.
‘Everybody is just very focused on providing what addicts need here.”
This deep-seated empathy for their patients will be mixed with, Allcock said, nontraditional group techniques and activities, with an emphasis on creative exercises. In Jankowski’s words, they want the people who come to Changes to “replace addiction with a passion.” The center will have over 70 different group topics, employing a “highly individualized” approach to addiction treatment through things like arts and crafts, photography, film, music, yoga/meditation and other creative acts, among a variety of others.
“Addiction strips people from their self-esteem, their desires and motivations,” Allcock noted. “So we want them to be able to leave here looking forward in their life with some anticipation.”
What will make Changes unique is the emphasis on building relationships with the people they help, both while they’re at the facility and after they leave. A four-year after-care program will be in place so that people leaving Changes will bring a lasting relationship out into the world with them to help on their road to recovery.
“Our financial backer is doing this because we want to serve and change the industry, not because it’s a corporate thing that wants to make a lot of money,” Jankowski told the Sun. “The whole program comes from a place of love … that’s what makes us different.”
Kentucky requires that rehab facilities like Changes declare a per-day fee for treatment. Jankowski has set the facility’s rate at $500 per day for a shared room and $900 per day for a private room. This includes room and board, counseling costs and meals. Additional medical — non-clinical — costs would have separate charges.
“That might seem like a lot, but most rehabs are quite a bit more than that,” she said. “Whatever insurance pays is what we would accept.”
Two scholarship beds will remain available for those without the resources to stay at Changes, people who do not have the financial means or those that are not covered by insurance or through Medicaid. These beds will be awarded at Jankowski’s discretion.
Additionally, the facility will provide individual counseling, recovery guides, a working gym, a salon, on-site laundry, entertainment rooms and visitation courtyards, among a slough of other amenities.
The center currently employs 20 staffers, but the plan for Jankowski is to hire in phases as more patients come, eventually topping out at 60.
Fulton, Jankowski and Allcock said, has received Changes warmly. Allcock has been touched by the number of people in the Fulton community that have offered to do things around the rehab center, like teaching photography classes, working with gardening group and other things. Changes staffers will be working with area recovery networks and 12-step programs, eventually offering free meeting spaces for local groups.
Volunteers will be welcome at Changes once COVID-19 is in the rearview.
Until then, the facility will be strictly following the CDC guidelines, performing phone screenings on patients before they come in, where they’ll be subject to screening and physical examination before admission. Staff and patients will be wearing masks and social distancing, as well.
Anyone seeking information about Changes Rehabilitation can call 270-992-7158.
