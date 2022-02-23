Rent costs have spiked nationwide and the Paducah area hasn't been spared from the trend.
The average rent rose more than 19% from December 2020 to December 2021 in the 50 largest metro areas in the country, according to Realtor.com.
However, in Paducah, it depends on what kind of property you rent.
One-bedroom apartments have increased in rent but studio apartments have not, according to research from Zumper.com, a privately-owned rental platform.
It's all about finding a place to live where you can call home.
"It has driven the rental market to be even more sought after than what we've had in the past," said Jessica Housman, the president of the Paducah Board of Realtors.
"That definitely has led to a shortage of rentals."
The Paducah Board of Realtors says for renters looking at Paducah, it's all about location.
“Two hours to Nashville, three hours to St. Louis, three hours to Louisville," said Housman. "Short flight to Chicago, so I think Paducah is a draw for a lot of people just because it is the center.”
Experts say people seek out rentals because they fit their lifestyles more than actually purchasing properties.
"Rentals are more attractive to a lot of buyers because they don't have to worry about maintenance, they don't have to worry about yard mowing," said Housman. "You know, everybody's life has become busier."
When it comes to rental properties in Paducah, experts say the area is at almost full capacity for at least the past decade. This shows how in-demand these properties are.
The demand in Paducah has always remained consistent.
"I don't think there have been ups and downs in the Paducah market," said Housman.
"It's always been a very good market for rentals. Several years ago, we had lots of new complexes built around Paducah and everybody thought, now we're going to be saturated. There's going to be empty rentals everywhere, and we've seen just the opposite."
Again, three main factors for the spikes in Paducah - demand, the lack of inventory, and the December tornado.
According to Zumper.com, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Paducah increased by 33% to $812.
However, the research also says the average rent for a studio apartment in Paducah decreased by 30% to $525.
Purchasing properties is also in high demand in Paducah.
Experts say lack of inventory is pushing prices up.
