KUTTAWA — The Kuttawa City Council met this week to revisit the short-term rental regulation ordinance and conduct other business.
Upon discussing an ordinance establishing regulations for the operation of short-term rentals within the city limits, the council voted to not take any action on the proposed first reading of the ordinance.
Nine community members attended the meeting. Councilman Tom Simpson asked Kuttawa City Attorney Jay Matheny to clarify any ordinance updates for the council and the public.
“Sometimes it makes sense on paper when you put it down, but reality is something different, which is why you have to seek practical input from people who are dealing with these things,” Matheny said.
Randall Kepner joined the discussion and had several items to address. He said he is opposed to bringing tourism into the neighborhoods of Kuttawa, noting short-term rentals are decreasing property value and creating an “unnecessary burden” to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, city personnel, and residents. He expressed interest in instituting a city-wide 10 p.m. curfew as well.
Kepner asked what revenue is going to be generated from short-term rental properties and the subsequent regulations. Matheny said application fees and consequential fines are going to net city revenue.
Mary A. Gebhardt, who owns and operates a short-term rental property in Kuttawa, attended the meeting Monday night. She said the city has grown as a result of tourism and short-term rental activity.
“It has become a recreational area over the years,” she said.
She noted out-of-state residents are increasingly buying residential properties and sustaining and growing Kuttawa’s and Lyon County’s economy.
Gebhardt said other local lodging accommodations such as hotels present their own set of problems as well.
“If we can regulate the Airbnbs and the short-term rentals that’s fine, there is a place for that,” Gebhardt said. “Not everybody wants to stay at a motel.”
Councilwoman Kimberly Clapp said tourism provides families with additional income, adding household members have job opportunities that are developed from tourists visiting local businesses and lodging in and near Kuttawa.
The discussion among council members and the public continues at the next city council meeting in November.
