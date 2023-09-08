PADUCAH ━ A new, safe space for students to learn. That’s the goal behind renovations happening at the old Lone Oak Middle School building. The old middle school was left vacant when the new school opened for students in October 2021. Now, it’s being renovated for Lone Oak Intermediate students. That work is expected to be completed by December, and next semester, students will move in.

McCracken County superintendent Josh Hunt says they’re excited to give fourth and fifth graders and teachers more space.

