PADUCAH ━ A new, safe space for students to learn. That’s the goal behind renovations happening at the old Lone Oak Middle School building. The old middle school was left vacant when the new school opened for students in October 2021. Now, it’s being renovated for Lone Oak Intermediate students. That work is expected to be completed by December, and next semester, students will move in.
McCracken County superintendent Josh Hunt says they’re excited to give fourth and fifth graders and teachers more space.
Fourth grader Lincoln Croft, who attends Lone Oak Intermediate, said he loves his school. “It’s really nice. We get to do stuff like science, and in math, we like to do problems like value and rounding, and I like rounding and doing values,” he said.
He’ll soon be running down a different hallway, as a move is imminent. Wendy Turnage is preparing for it too. She is a fourth and fifth grade teacher and was a student when Lone Oak Elementary split a decade ago and the intermediate school was formed.
“When I was in fifth grade, I remember picking up my desk and taking it into the new Lone Oak elementary school,” she said.
As a teacher now, she said this upcoming move is needed. “We are busting out of this school. We have two teachers in this classroom. We don’t have places, really. We’re having to share classrooms and pop in like we need more space,” she said.
Superintendent Josh Hunt says providing targeted education for different ages — K through third, fourth, and fifth —continues to be the goal. “They’ll be able to do that in a newer facility now,” she said.
Superintendent Hunt said the transition for the students at Lone Oak Intermediate should be pretty seamless because their new school is going to be right down the street. “Change is tough for kids. And so this is a change. It’s not a big change for them. So, yeah, I believe there’s some excitement building,” he said.
The teachers certainly are excited. “We’ve gotten to tour over there several times, and they’ve just done such an awesome job, and like the details, everything from the paint color to the tile. It’s just really exciting, and I’m happy to be a part of it too,” Turnage said.
Students like Lincoln are happy too. “Playing in a big gym and running around a lot with a new playground, I get to do different stuff,” he said.
Hunt mentioned that the school board office, which includes administrators, is considering moving into the current Lone Oak Intermediate School after the transition.
Currently, those offices are attached to Reidland Intermediate. They say this would offer a more central location for the majority of their schools. Hunt also said they’re looking at all facilities in the district for possible future renovations. That planning will begin in the next renovation cycle, in August 2024.
