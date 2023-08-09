“American Pickers offered me $30,000 for the bar and $5,000 for the seat … I was kinda leaning toward maybe the seat, but I couldn’t do that because, you know, it told a certain story,” Betty Dobson said Tuesday as she leaned in the doorway of the Purple Room, referring to a green couch by a window.
Dobson is director of the Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah, which was known as a safe haven for Black entertainers and artists during segregation — and after. It now functions as an African American history museum.
The Purple Room is a separate building in the back, where performers practiced before shows. Dobson said it was built specifically for that purpose because white business owners usually didn’t allow performers to enter their businesses until showtime. The room currently sits in a state of disrepair, but renovation is on the horizon.
The Paducah City Commission authorized a $45,128 renovation contract with Ray Black & Son at Tuesday’s meeting, nearly two years after the Hotel Metropolitan received a $55,000 grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund for that purpose. The city said the grant is being used to fund the project.
According to a city action item form, i5 Design completed renovation plans in July 2022 and the city later accepted a bid from C.I.R.CO to begin renovation work. The project was reportedly delayed when C.I.R.CO didn’t execute a contract with the city for the project. According to the form, renovation plans were modified after feedback from local contractors.
Dobson said on Tuesday that most of the people who received grant funding in 2021 already finished their projects — but hers hadn’t even started yet. She’s anxious for work to begin.
Dobson said renovations will help continue to tell the story of the hotel, which accommodated a number of notable Black artists, athletes, entertainers and civil rights leaders.
Dobson refers to the Purple Room’s green couch as the “B.B. chair,” saying it used to sit on the front porch of Hotel Metropolitan. She says she learned that when renowned singer-songwriter B.B. King stayed at the hotel, he sat in that seat, playing “Lucille” and eating sweet potato pie until he earned enough money to leave town.
Other guests who stayed in the hotel and likely spent time in the Purple Room include late, famous musicians such as Ike and Tina Turner, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and more.
“In the beginning, every time I walked in here I could almost feel, you know, the people who were in here performing,” she said.
A large wooden bar cabinet and counter sits against one wall in the room. Dobson said it used to be hidden behind wooden panels. The only other doorway in the small building leads to what Dobson said was likely a gambling room. Now, it sits mostly empty.
Despite the music, drinks and possible gambling, Dobson said it wasn’t all fun and games in the Purple Room. It may have played an important role in the civil rights movement in Paducah.
“People told me that rather than put their churches in direct harm, they would come to the Purple Room to have their meetings — like their civil rights meetings and things of that nature — because if you stayed any longer at the church than you needed to, then that would bring focus and maybe even retaliation,” she explained.
Dobson said, in her opinion, preservation of brick-and-mortar sites like this one is important because once you tear them down, they are gone forever.
“I mean, you can replace it, but it’s not telling the same story. It doesn’t have the same essence,” Dobson said. “And that is beneficial not just to the Black community, but to the community as a whole, because the more we can learn about each other, the better understandings we can have,” she said.
The Purple Room isn’t the only historical site commissioners discussed at Tuesday’s meeting. According to the commission, Rhodes Heritage Group is finalizing what Paducah Mayor George Bray called “big recommendations” for preservation and stewardship at the Columbia Theatre, Stuart Nelson Park, Oscar Cross House, and the Hotel Metropolitan. Bray said the commission is still figuring out how to best disperse that information to the community when the full report is issued.
The commission also approved a modification extending a contract with Midstates Construction to renovate the Robert Cherry Civic Center by 45 days in light of expected delivery delays. Following renovations, the civic center — which was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it in 2022 — will also serve as the new workplace for the Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative personnel. It will serve as an emergency operations center when needed, the city said.
“This has been such a sensitive topic in much of the community and people are anxious — we’re all anxious — to have the new civic center reopened,” Bray said. “We’ll live with the delay, and hope there won’t be any more.”
Renovations are now scheduled to be completed in late December.
In other meeting business:
• After meeting in executive session, the commission approved a municipal order authorizing the sale of property located at 2301 McCracken Boulevard in Commerce Park to Newgen Ventures, LLC for $3 million, according to the city.
The city said this facility is the former TeleTech building that opened as a call center in 2014. In 2013, the city, McCracken County, and Greater Paducah Economic Development each provided funding toward the building construction. The city said funds from the sale to Newgen Ventures will more than cover the remaining principal on the 2013 General Obligation Bond used for the project.
• GPED President and CEO Bruce Wilcox also provided an annual report of GPED’s activities at the meeting. Wilcox said the organization, which has various funding partners including the city, county and investors, worked 40 different prospects in the past year, according to the city.
• The commission approved an ordinance for a construction contract modification with Pace Contracting, LLC for the floodwall pump station No. 2 project. The modification reduces the contract amount by $10,000, according to the city.
• The commission approved an ordinance for a construction contract modification with Jim Smith Contracting, LLC on the Buckner Lane bridge replacement project. The city said the modification reduces the contract amount by $74,320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.