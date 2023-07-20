Church

Grace Life Church in Mayfield is once again picking up the pieces after another weather event. The flood cleanup quickly started Wednesday inside of the church, which is a special place for member Diane Ransom (pictured). “I love it. It’s my family. It’s giving me something to look forward to,” she said.

 CHARITY BLANTON | The Sun

MAYFIELD — Grace Life Church in Mayfield is once again picking up the pieces after another unprecedented weather event.

The Dec. 10, 2021 tornado left Grace Life Church and its congregation scrambling after its downtown Mayfield location was deemed a total loss. This February, a mere five months ago, the congregation moved into the newest church building location at 915 Paducah Road in Mayfield. The church renovated an old car dealership starting last July. But Wednesday’s flooding is forcing church members to face the unknown once again.

