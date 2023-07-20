MAYFIELD — Grace Life Church in Mayfield is once again picking up the pieces after another unprecedented weather event.
The Dec. 10, 2021 tornado left Grace Life Church and its congregation scrambling after its downtown Mayfield location was deemed a total loss. This February, a mere five months ago, the congregation moved into the newest church building location at 915 Paducah Road in Mayfield. The church renovated an old car dealership starting last July. But Wednesday’s flooding is forcing church members to face the unknown once again.
The flooding cleanup quickly started Wednesday inside of the church — a special place for member Diane Ransom.
“I love it. It’s my family. It’s giving me something to look forward to,” Ransom said. She helped renovate the building into the new house of God.
“It was a lot of work, a lot of work, a lot of people, a lot of caring, a lot of love,” Ransom added.
Pastor Mike Riley is working with Ransom and other to salvage what they can. Riley suspects the cause was water overflow on nearby Highway 45.
“The grate was supposed to be over there, the sewer is actually backed up against it or the city water pushed the gate up out there and the water came in,” Riley said.
It’s a setback, but their faith remains strong — remaining resilient through it all. Riley said they will clean up, fix up and keep going.
Grace Life Church didn’t have an exact dollar figure Wednesday about the damage. It’s waiting to hear back from the insurance company. However, its previous renovation cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
