There are several people in this area who can truly be called public servants through their jobs, through volunteering or both. There are those who are able to do more for their community than others.
And then, there is Zana Renfro.
Renfro died on Saturday at the age of 61, and her life’s work is a virtual list of civic and community business, organization and leadership for Paducah and McCracken County.
Renfro served on both sides of local government, as a Paducah city commissioner from 1994 to 1998 and as the District 3 magistrate on the McCracken Fiscal Court from 1999 to 2014, the first woman elected to that body.
Renfro also was a practice manager at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and became the first-ever primary care practice manager in 2012, managing several different primary practices concurrently over the next six years.
“In 2019, she joined a corporate team where she used her expertise to enhance patient access and scheduling protocols for all of Mercy Health’s physician practices in Kentucky,” said Michael Yungmann, market president, Paducah & Irvine, senior vice president, Mercy Health.
“In 2021, she returned to Mercy Health Physicians’ operations team as the practice manager for our general surgery and urology practices, while also serving on several committees and mentoring young leaders. This year, we named her the director of operations for our specialist medical practices. We extend our deepest condolences to Zana’s family.
“Everyone at Mercy Health — and especially Mercy Health Physicians — is saddened by Zana’s sudden passing. She was a leader whose work touched many patients and people in our organization.”
During her tenure in local government, she served as a mayor pro tem and a judge pro tem and was a founding board member of the Joint Sewer Agency.
Renfro began her service on the fiscal court under former McCracken Judge-Executive Danny Orazine.
“She was delightful to work with,” he said. “She had experience being a city commissioner, so that gave her a good heads-up; she didn’t need any training.
“She had good ideas. She had been highly involved with the chamber of commerce and civic organizations, and all that helped. She was just a good, dependable person to work with. She had good ideas and worked well with everybody.”
Orazine said that Renfro was a good family person as well and did not enter government for the sake of politics.
“You see some people get into politics, and sometimes, they have different kinds of reasons,” he said. “I read somewhere where someone said she just wanted to make this a better place to live, and she really did. She had good ideas about recreation and things like that.”
Paducah Mayor George Bray praised Renfro for her work as a city commissioner at the Paducah City Commission meeting on Tuesday.
“I am really saddened by the fact that we lost one of our former city commissioners,” he said, referring to Renfro,” he said. “She served two terms as city commissioner under Mayor Gerry Montgomery and Mayor Albert Jones.
“She was a true local patriot and we are all saddened by her loss and extend our sympathies to the family.”
Renfro served as a director of development for the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and put in time with the American Cancer Society and was a member of the Charity League of Paducah, serving as president of that organization.
Robyn West, who is the Family Resource and Youth Services Center coordinator at Clark Elementary School, was the marketing director for the United Way when Renfro was hired.
“At that time, (the United Way) needed somebody to cultivate relationships and kind of bring the campaign to the next level,” West said. “She was perfect. She knew everybody in town; she was well-liked.
“And she probably didn’t even know how much I looked up to her. She was so organized and so polite to everyone and always had this way about her that was like ‘How can we work together? What does everybody need and how can we come together to meet the need, or find some organization or place that can do these kinds of things?’ She was great.”
West said she marveled at Renfro’s organizational skills as well as he leadership.
“I feel really privileged to have worked with her,” she said. “Her knowledge and her love for the whole community.
“She would get on the phone, and it wasn’t even asking people for money all the time; she was the ultimate relationship builder. She knew everybody, and she was so kind and thoughtful to everyone.”
Renfro also served on the board of directors of more than 20 local nonprofit agencies.
Renfro worked on the 2020 Census project locally as the chair of the Paducah-McCracken County Complete Count Committee, coordinating workers to gather information in McCracken County.
Current McCracken Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, who oversaw the 2020 Census effort, said he had known Renfro for years.
“I knew her back when she was on the fiscal court and city commission,” he said. “It fell upon me to find somebody to help us coordinate the census, and she was really the first name that popped up.
“She’s the kind of person you can ask for some assistance, and she would give it everything she’s got. For many years, she’s spread her talents across the city and the county, trying to help the community any way she can — not for any glory or praise or recognition, but just to try to do what she could.
“She was just a strong leader with the right motivations. We are certainly going to miss her: her community service and her personality as a leader in the community.”
