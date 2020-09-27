Breonna Taylor was never far from the hearts and minds of protesters Saturday, as crowds gathered in Paducah to remember the Louisville woman killed by police, following this week’s grand jury decision.
Two related events were held Saturday afternoon in Taylor’s memory, starting with a peaceful protest and supply drive in Keiler Park, and ending with a march from Robert Coleman Park to the Project Pomona site in Paducah, where organizers held a ribbon cutting for a painted mural of Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.
“We are just congregating in Breonna’s name basically,” organizer Martaj Marks said.
“We just wanted to come together, of course, after the grand jury’s decision, which was unfortunate. So, we’re just here in Breonna Taylor’s name and we got a supply drive going on for the Louisville protesters that we’re going to send.”
Attendees carried signs with messages that included “Say Her Name Breonna Taylor,” “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter,” and “Breonna’s Life Matters.” Attendees could also register to vote, which Paducah resident Andiamo White stressed the importance of.
He said it makes change.
“We’ve got until October 5th to get as many people as we can registered and ... to let them know to get out on November 3rd and actually exercise that right to vote,” White said.
Later in the afternoon, more than 60 bags of groceries were distributed in the Blackburn housing area. Lots of different bushes were also planted in Taylor’s honor, complete with “In Memory of Breonna Taylor” signs.
“We are here to honor someone that was a fellow Kentuckian,” organizer Bryant Hileman told the crowd gathered at Coleman Park, by the monument to Clarence “Big House” Gaines.
“Someone that actually served our state. What happened to her was wrong. We can’t change what happened, but we can make things better where we live, in her name.”
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed in March during a Louisville police raid at her apartment. It later led to many protests and demonstrations held nationally, in Louisville, and also locally. A march and candlelight vigil was held June 5 in downtown Paducah to remember Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday.
Earlier this week, on Wednesday, a grand jury indicted a former Louisville police officer on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, in relation to the police raid. No charges were announced against other officers who fired shots during the incident and no one was directly charged in Taylor’s death.
Shari Wallis, of Paducah, told The Sun that the grand jury decision made her cry.
“I actually cried because it was really disheartening,” she said.
She attended both events and carried a sign that read, “It could have been your daughter!”
“I have a daughter and I just think if it happens to me and my daughter, I would want people to support what’s going on with the cause, because there has not been any justice for Breonna Taylor,” Wallis said.
The demonstrations drew a diverse crowd of people, as noted by Paducah City Commission candidate Lakilia Bedeau, during the latter event.
“I came out because this is a good opportunity to show not only our local citizens, but the world that unity can exist in 2020, as you can see from today’s participants,” she said. “You had people of all different backgrounds, young, old, different ethnicities and it’s just a beautiful thing.”
Bedeau worked together with Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless and Kentucky House of Representatives District 3 candidate Corbin Snardon in planting one of the bushes in Taylor’s memory. It’s now home in a front yard on South Ninth Street, near Coleman Park.
“I really appreciated the opportunity to demonstrate to our community that we are a kind, giving community — that even when there are things going on that we may not agree with, that we don’t like to see — that our response is action, in a way that is positive and uplifting,” Harless added.
“And that’s what we saw here today.”
The plant recipient, Judy Calloway, said it meant the world to her.
“I was at the event earlier,” she told The Sun. “I marched here. That made me really feel good to at least do that in Paducah. I’ve never thought in my life Paducah would step up like they have, but I’m proud to be a Paducahan.”
