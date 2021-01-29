A Wisconsin teen has been arrested in connection with the fake shots fired and bomb threat calls this week at Murray High School.
Murray Police identified the suspect as Kya Nelson, 19, of Racine.
Authorities said in a news release their investigation into the Monday and Tuesday calls led them to Nelson.
Murray Police detectives went to Racine, assisted their counterparts there and executed a search of Nelson’s home – they also served him with a warrant for his arrest.
Nelson is charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and one count of first-degree terroristic threatening.
Nelson is being held in the Racine County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.
