Today marks the first anniversary of the December 10, EF-4 Tornado that swept through western Kentucky leaving complete destruction in its path. As terrible as it was, the communities have shown their resilience and determination to rebuild.
Audrey Hepburn said, “To plant a tree is to believe in tomorrow,” and that is what they are doing. In Mayfield, the historic Anderson Park has become a symbol of remembering the past while planting trees for the future.
The home site of Mayfield’s founder, later a neighborhood park, it has been expanded and 23 cherry trees in remembrance of those who died in the tornado. The cherry tree was selected for its beauty, urban adaptability, and low maintenance.
Kwanzan cherry tree is the most popular and showiest cherry for its stunning double pink blooms in pendulent clusters, and twice the number of other cherry types. Because it is fruitless, there is no mess from dropped fruit making it a good urban tree. Foliage emerges brick red-copper then turns to yellow in the fall. It grows equally well in containers, along streets and in bufferstrips.
It is not only considered the most beautiful cherry tree, but it grows best in full sun, any soil type, well-drained soil, but water 1-2 times a week the first two years, and when the top 2” of soil is dry. Plant slightly raised as the root system does not compete well with grass. Fertilize the first two years with an N-blend.
Also popular are white blooming Yoshino that opens late April-early May two weeks earlier than Kwanzan, and weeping cherry.
Laurel Oak Garden Club assisted in the park design including adding a fountain and benches, and is maintaining the trees. Anderson is one of several areas that members are replacing plantings.
Tree donations can be made to: Laurel Oak Garden Club Tornado Relief Fund, 611 Backusburg Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066. Designated donation to replanting trees.
Garden — Give pansies a light liquid feeding. Store fireplace wood ashes overwinter to scatter around annuals in the spring to deter slugs.
Houseplants- Remove plant decorative foil sleeves that hold water causing roots to rot. Alternatively, punch a hole in the bottom of the foil, thoroughly drain after watering and place on a plastic saucer. Mist plants to increase humidity. Keep amaryllis soil moist but not wet.
Herbs grown in the kitchen are handy but not always the best place for them. They need even temperature 65 day and lower nighttime and moisture, out of drafts and at least five hours of sun (south or west). Water sparingly with room temperature water. Basil, mint, and parsley require a bit more water.
Lawn- Do not drive vehicles on the lawn as they can leave ruts. Use a rigid tine rake to smooth out the edges of the ruts and fill with soil. Make note of any lawn problems, to correct in the spring.
Trees and shrubs — To prune holly and evergreens to use for decorations cut at a 45degree angle just above the leaf bud. Hide pruning raw surfaces by angling the cut facing down. Cuts are not seen, and water runs off the branch.
New for 2023 — AAS award winner ‘Buffalosum’ indeterminate early yellow with red flames tomato. Flavorful, disease resistant and less apt to crack. Gurney’s Seeds.
‘Rainbow Sunblaze’ miniature rose that produces 1” flowers of yellow with orange-red margin all season. Jackson & Perkins.
Today — Open House at Whitehaven Welcome Center, I-24 exit 7, U.S. 45, noon-5:30 p.m. Rooms decorated by garden clubs, music, Santa’s visit, and Heartland Lace Guild demonstrations and more.
Until Dec. 24, Land Between the Lakes cut your own cedar(only) Christmas tree. For permit (online only): landbetweenthelakes.us, go to: Reservations and Permits, Christmas Tree Program.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
