Today marks the first anniversary of the December 10, EF-4 Tornado that swept through western Kentucky leaving complete destruction in its path. As terrible as it was, the communities have shown their resilience and determination to rebuild.

Audrey Hepburn said, “To plant a tree is to believe in tomorrow,” and that is what they are doing. In Mayfield, the historic Anderson Park has become a symbol of remembering the past while planting trees for the future.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In